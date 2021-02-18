Surrey Mounties warn about spike in overdoses in Whalley early Thursday morning

One woman died and two other people were taken to hospital

Surrey Mounties were called to multiple drug overdoses in Whalley early Thursday morning, one of them resulting in the death of a 46-year-old woman.

Police were called to a residence near 106th Avenue and 140th Street by the BC Ambulance Service at about 2:08 a.m. Paramedics tried to save her life but could not.

Then, at 2:32 a.m., police were called to assist the BC Ambulance Service at a shelter in the city centre where two people overdosed after injecting the same unknown drug. Shelter staff revived them with Narcan and they were taken to hospital but police said bystanders did not reveal what type of drug was used or where they got it from.

Meantime, Fraser Health has issued an overdose alert for North Surrey that says these overdoses appear to be connected to a grey or dark grey-purple substance.



