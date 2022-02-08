Surrey Mounties warn about ‘grandson scam’ targeting seniors

Surrey Mounties received 10 complaints in January and in three cases seniors were swindled of $139,000 in total

The Surrey RCMP is warning the public that “grandson scams” are on the rise and seniors are being targeted.

In January Surrey Mounties received 10 complaints. In three of the 10 cases, seniors fell victim to the ruse and between them were swindled of $139,000.

Typically a crook calls a senior citizen pretending to be the person’s grandson, a police officer or a lawyer.

“The suspect tells them that their grandson has been arrested and requires bail money,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha explained. “In two of the three successful scams, someone actually attended the elderly person’s home to collect cash, debit and/or credit cards.”

Police advise the public to warn “the seniors in your life” about this scam, and share tips with them to never provide personal information over the phone, always verify who is calling by calling them back on the phone number you have for them, and to not send money or provide credit card information to someone calling and asking for bail money.

“Ask a trusted friend or family member for their opinion on the phone call,” Sangha recommends. “Fraud of any type is concerning, however, targeting a senior and taking advantage of their emotions is despicable. We urge everyone to do their part and educate seniors in your life to help prevent them from falling victims to these scams.”

Police asks anyone who falls victim to this scam to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 even if no money was given. See the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for a list of current scams, or to report fraud online.



