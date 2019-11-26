Surrey Mounties trying to ID jewelry robbery suspect

Police say jewelry was grabbed from an employee’s hand at Central City Mall in Whalley in August

The Surrey RCMP is looking for a suspect who they say grabbed jewelry from an employee’s hand at Central City Mall in Whalley in August.

He is described as black, 20 to 30 years old, slim, and wore a beige fedora, beige pants, a blue and white checkered dress shirt, black and white shoes, and had a black purse.

Police say the robbery happened on Aug. 25, at about 2:30 p.m.

Constable Richard Wright said the suspect asked to see some high-end jewelry.

“When it was removed from its display case, the man grabbed the jewelry from the employee’s hand and fled from the store,” Wright said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

