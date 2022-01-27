Surrey Mounties seized two loaded guns in Whalley on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties seize two loaded guns in Whalley

Police say they are targeting violence linked to the drug trade

Surrey Mounties say they seized two loaded guns in two days in Whalley while targeting violence linked to the drug trade.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said the first seizure was on Jan. 23, in the 10600-block of 138 Street when they searched a residence supported by the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Police Dog Services.

One man was arrested and has been held in custody.

“Inside the residence, police located and seized several items including: a loaded shotgun, ammunition, a replica handgun, and body armour. A small quantity of cash, suspected illicit drugs, and other items consistent with drug trafficking were also located,” Sangha said.

The following night, at 8:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man suspected of drug trafficking was arrested in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard, she added, leading to a loaded handgun being seized as well as cash, a cellphone and a “small amount of pre-packaged drugs.”

Police are asking people with information about drug trafficking in their neighbourhood to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


