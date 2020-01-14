Surrey RCMP photos

Surrey Mounties seize ‘suspected’ drugs, cash and gun from North Delta residence

A search warrant was executed on a residence in the 11900-block of 80th Avenue on Jan. 7, police say

Surrey RCMP’s drug unit seized “suspected” heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and a gun from a North Delta residence following a drug trafficking investigation that spanned several months, police say.

A 24-year-old man was arrested but later released.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the investigation began in September, leading to a search warrant being executed on a residence in the 11900-block of 80th Avenue on Jan. 7. “The investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Police say they seized about 800 grams of “suspected” heroin, 100 grams of “suspected” cocaine and six grams of “suspected” fentanyl, as well as $15,000 in cash and a .22-calibre handgun with ammo.

Staff Sergeant Glenn Atkins noted that drug trafficking puts the public at risk “not only because of the inherent health hazards associated with the drugs themselves, but also from the violence that often surrounds drug trafficking.”

homelessphoto


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
False alarm at Ontario nuclear plant triggers thousands of orders of iodide pills
Next story
VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Most Read