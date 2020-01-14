Surrey Mounties seize ‘suspected’ drugs, cash and gun from North Delta residence

A search warrant was executed on a residence in the 11900-block of 80th Avenue on Jan. 7, police say

Surrey RCMP’s drug unit seized “suspected” heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and a gun from a North Delta residence following a drug trafficking investigation that spanned several months, police say.

A 24-year-old man was arrested but later released.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the investigation began in September, leading to a search warrant being executed on a residence in the 11900-block of 80th Avenue on Jan. 7. “The investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Police say they seized about 800 grams of “suspected” heroin, 100 grams of “suspected” cocaine and six grams of “suspected” fentanyl, as well as $15,000 in cash and a .22-calibre handgun with ammo.

Staff Sergeant Glenn Atkins noted that drug trafficking puts the public at risk “not only because of the inherent health hazards associated with the drugs themselves, but also from the violence that often surrounds drug trafficking.”



