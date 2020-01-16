Surrey RCMP photo.

Surrey Mounties seize ‘significant’ load of stolen mail

A Surrey man has been arrested and is facing charges

Surrey Mounties say they’ve seized hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and ID cards and have arrested a Surrey man.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said police launched an investigation on Nov. 12 targeting mail theft in Surrey after receiving a report about mail being stolen from community mailboxes in North Surrey, leading them to a residence in the 13000-block of Balloch Drive where they executed a search warrant.

“As a result of the investigation police located and seized a large quantity of items believed to be part of a large scale mail theft, identity theft and fraud operation,” Sturko said.

She said police also found stolen credit cards, cheques, 139 government-issued ID cards, counterfeit currency, “multiple forged identifications,” and $6,000.

Police and Canada Post inspectors are reviewing the haul and “will be looking to make contact with potential victims.”

Meantime, Sturko said, Michael Benjamin Stott, 29, was arrested on Jan. 9 and is in custody, facing charges including breaking and entering, and theft from mail.

Sergeant Mike Spencer noted mail theft and identity theft can have “far reaching impacts on the lives of victims” and that police hope that “this significant seizure will limit further harm to the victims whose identity and credit card information was stolen.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow
Next story
First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives in Trail

Just Posted

Surrey’s newest task force aims to find ‘innovative’ ways to bring in revenue

McCallum says city’s revenue sources shouldn’t ‘completely rely on the taxpayer all the time’

Calling a snow day – or not – is a big decision for Surrey public schools

There’s much to consider before cancelling classes for 73,948 Surrey students

White Rock RCMP tells public to yield to pedestrians at marked crosswalks

Police force received a number of complaints about crosswalk safety

No Surrey Knights or White Rock Whalers on league all-star team

PJHL squad will battle Vancouver Island league standouts in Delta on Jan. 26

White Rock BNSF train whistles to be silenced by end of month

Whistle will sound if people or animals are on the track

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

UPDATE: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

VIDEO: Lower Mainland principal makes ‘Moana’-themed snow day music video

Kendra Simonetto parodied “How Far I’ll Go” to share weather updates with her students

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Most Read