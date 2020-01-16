Surrey Mounties seize ‘significant’ load of stolen mail

A Surrey man has been arrested and is facing charges

Surrey Mounties say they’ve seized hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and ID cards and have arrested a Surrey man.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said police launched an investigation on Nov. 12 targeting mail theft in Surrey after receiving a report about mail being stolen from community mailboxes in North Surrey, leading them to a residence in the 13000-block of Balloch Drive where they executed a search warrant.

“As a result of the investigation police located and seized a large quantity of items believed to be part of a large scale mail theft, identity theft and fraud operation,” Sturko said.

She said police also found stolen credit cards, cheques, 139 government-issued ID cards, counterfeit currency, “multiple forged identifications,” and $6,000.

Police and Canada Post inspectors are reviewing the haul and “will be looking to make contact with potential victims.”

Meantime, Sturko said, Michael Benjamin Stott, 29, was arrested on Jan. 9 and is in custody, facing charges including breaking and entering, and theft from mail.

Sergeant Mike Spencer noted mail theft and identity theft can have “far reaching impacts on the lives of victims” and that police hope that “this significant seizure will limit further harm to the victims whose identity and credit card information was stolen.”



