Surrey RCMP barricade. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey Mounties seize shotgun, ammo, after officers shot at with BB gun in Newton

Police say they were on foot patrol in the 6400-block of Kinge George Boulevard when someone fired at them with a BB gun

Surrey Mounties say they seized a shotgun and ammo from a Newton residence after officers came under BB gun fire.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said shortly after 4:30 am, on June 26, Surrey RCMP officers on foot patrol in the 6400-block of King George Boulevard “came under fire from what was determined to be a BB gun.”

“The officers were not injured. They were able to take a position of cover and called additional back-up to contain the area and assist in the investigation,” she said.

Sidhu said the investigation led police to a residence in the 6500-block of King George Boulevard where the shots “were allegedly fired from.

“Containment was set up and multiple occupants were called out of the residence one at a time, and detained without incident,” she said, with a subsequent search yielding “not only a BB gun, but a genuine firearm, and ammunition were also located and seized.” Charges have not been laid.

Meantime, Superintendent Manly Burleigh said it’s “concerning for us that our officers were fired upon while on foot in the community, and we’re thankful that none of our officers, or any members of the public were injured.

“I am also very pleased with the professional and methodical response of our officers. They did a great job de-escalating what could have turned into a very dangerous situation,” Burleigh said.


Most Read