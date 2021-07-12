Surrey RCMP detachment building in Newton. (File photo)

Surrey Mounties seize loaded gun during traffic stop

This happened in the 6500-block of 152nd Street on June 29

Surrey Mounties say they arrested a man with gang connections and seized a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in the 6500-block of 152nd Street.

Constable Sarbjit Sangha said the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team made the bust on June 29, at 10:20 p.m. after stopping a rental vehicle.

“During their interaction with the driver, officers noted signs of alcohol impairment, and arrested him,” she said. “During a further investigation of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun, gloves, and an empty jerrycan inside the vehicle.”

The driver, a 21-year-old Surrey man, was issued traffic tickets and released.

“Further investigation is underway with respect to the firearm, which is believed to be made from 3D printed components,” Sangha said. Our goal is to face criminals head-on, and do interdictions, taking away weapons and diminishing their opportunity to commit crimes in Surrey.


