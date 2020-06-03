Surrey Mounties seize guns, drugs and cash from Guildford residence

One man was arrested but no charges have been laid as investigation continues

Surrey Mounties say they have seized guns, cash, ammo and drugs from a residence in Guildford but so far no charges have been laid.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received a report of “suspected drug trafficking” on May 18, leading to a residence being searched 10 days later in the 15200-block of 105 Avenue.

“During the search, officers located a rifle, ammunition, taser, nunchucks, approximately $12,000 cash, and a large quantity of suspected heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine,” she said. “In addition, officers seized 13 imitation firearms and other items consistent with drug trafficking.”

A man was arrested but later released as the investigation continues. “No charges have been laid at this time,” Sidhu said.

Staff Sergeant Mike Deneumoustier, the Surrey RCMP’s community response unit commander, said a “high level of planning and attention goes into the execution of a search warrant with a focus on officer and public safety.

“Given the weapons found inside this residence, we’re grateful the warrant was executed in a safe manner and no one was injured,” he said.



