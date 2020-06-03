Drugs, guns and cash seized by police. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey Mounties seize guns, drugs and cash from Guildford residence

One man was arrested but no charges have been laid as investigation continues

Surrey Mounties say they have seized guns, cash, ammo and drugs from a residence in Guildford but so far no charges have been laid.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received a report of “suspected drug trafficking” on May 18, leading to a residence being searched 10 days later in the 15200-block of 105 Avenue.

“During the search, officers located a rifle, ammunition, taser, nunchucks, approximately $12,000 cash, and a large quantity of suspected heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine,” she said. “In addition, officers seized 13 imitation firearms and other items consistent with drug trafficking.”

A man was arrested but later released as the investigation continues. “No charges have been laid at this time,” Sidhu said.

Staff Sergeant Mike Deneumoustier, the Surrey RCMP’s community response unit commander, said a “high level of planning and attention goes into the execution of a search warrant with a focus on officer and public safety.

“Given the weapons found inside this residence, we’re grateful the warrant was executed in a safe manner and no one was injured,” he said.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Body found on Highway 1 outside of Hope, sparking closures
Next story
Sex offender Danny Depew sentenced in Abbotsford to 2.5 more years

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties seize guns, drugs and cash from Guildford residence

One man was arrested but no charges have been laid as investigation continues

After delay, ‘Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park’ set to open in Surrey

At Central City Fun Park, ‘things will be a little different than what we had originally planned’

Clover Valley Beer Festival cancelled

Cloverdale beer fest falls victim to COVID-19

‘I’m confident that we’ll somehow make it happen,’ says Surrey Eagles owner as BCHL mulls plans to return

Junior ‘A’ hockey league pondering different return-to-play scenarios for 2020-‘21 season

In ‘landmark move,’ Surrey Pride party goes online for the event’s 21st anniversary

‘We have the ‘honour’ of being the first large city to put on a virtual Pride Festival’

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

Sex offender Danny Depew sentenced in Abbotsford to 2.5 more years

Depew still has child-luring charges before the courts in Ontario

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Golden Ears park expected to be busy the first camping weekend of season

Campgrounds expected to be full or close to full

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Abbotsford Airshow launching virtual Aerospace Camp

Online S.T.E.M. open to students aged 10 to 15, starts later this summer

VIDEO: BREAKING: RCMP Emergency Response Team raid known drug house in Chilliwack

Armed officers respond to reports of shots, bring in ERT, K-9 unit and spike belt

Most Read