Surrey Mounties seize gun, drugs during Whalley traffic stop

Police seized cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth, handgun

Surrey Mounties say they have seized a handgun and a “significant” amount of drugs after stopping a vehicle in Whalley this past Saturday afternoon.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police pulled over a “suspicious” vehicle shortly before 2 p.m. March 27, near Fraser Highway and Whalley Boulevard.

“While the officer was interacting with the driver, the man tried to put the vehicle in gear, and was arrested for obstruction,” she said. “As the investigation continued, the officer observed a significant quantity of drugs inside the vehicle.”

Sidhu said the driver was subsequently arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking. “The drugs, suspected cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, were packaged in multiple portions consistent with drug trafficking. Further investigation led to the seizure of a handgun and ammunition from inside the vehicle,” she said.

The driver, whose name has not been revealed, was released from police without charges pending more investigation.

Superintendent Manly Burleigh, Surrey RCMP Operations Officer, said the quick arrest prevented “what could have been a risk to public safety.

“Our Frontline officers are trained in not only responding to calls for service, but also conducting various proactive policing duties including vehicle stops,” Burleigh said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
