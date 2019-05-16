Surrey Mounties seize drugs, weapons and cash

Two men were arrested in separate criminal investigations this week

Surrey Mounties say they seized drugs, weapons and money in two separate criminal investigations this week.

On Tuesday, May 14 Surrey RCMP drug section police searched a residence in the 13700-block of 100th Avenue in Whalley, as part of a nine-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking, and seized “suspected” cocaine, fentanyl, Xanax and Percocet, as well as $2,800 in cash, a starter pistol and a “conductive energy weapon.”

Sergeant Chad Greig said a 30-year-old man was arrested but no charges have been laid.

A second arrest and seizure, also on Tuesday, occurred during a traffic stop in the 12700-block of 60th Avenue in Newton.

“As a result of the stop, police located and seized suspected cocaine, approximately $1,200 in cash, and other evidence which is believed to be associated to drug trafficking,” Greig said.

The 31-year-old driver, a man from Vancouver, was released on a promise to appear in court, with no charges laid.

Greig said police believe both cases “are linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
