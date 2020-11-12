Surrey Mounties seize cash, drugs and SUV in Whalley

Police say they seized a ‘significant’ amount of drugs after a traffic stop and foot chase

Surrey Mounties seized what they’re calling a significant amount of drugs and cash, as well as an SUV, after a traffic stop and foot chase in Whalley.

The Surrey RCMP’s Community Response Unit was patrolling in the 9700-block of 137th Street on Nov. 3 and was about to stop the vehicle, a 2005 BMW SUV X5, when a man bailed out of it and ran away before it took off.

Some officers ran after the man while others went after the vehicle.

“During the foot pursuit, the suspect crossed a pedestrian bridge and was observed throwing a bag into a ravine below,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said.

“The man attempted to evade police by hiding in a creek of water up to his neck, but he was tracked down and arrested with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service. Officers recovered the bag from the ravine and a large quantity of drugs was allegedly located inside.”

Drugs police seized. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Meantime, police stopped the vehicle in the 10900-block of 143A Street.

“During the traffic stop, officers observed items consistent with drug trafficking. A man and woman were arrested and the vehicle was seized,” Sidhu said.

“All three parties were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance. Charges have not yet been laid and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Sidhu said police also seized, $2170 in cash, 75.80 grams of cocaine, 70.98 grams of methamphetamine, 114 grams of fentanyl, 20.08 grams of crack cocaine and 140 grams of heroin.

Sergeant Roger Green, of the Community Response Unit, said police dog Hannie “did a great job assisting our officers in this investigation, she was instrumental in making this arrest.”

Hannie the police dog. (Surrey RCMP photo)



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp