Surrey Mounties seeking dash-cam footage of Whalley road rage fight

Two men are alleged to have stabbed one another

Surrey Mounties are looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage to a road rage fight in Whalley on Oct. 13 in which two men are alleged to have stabbed one another.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said that shortly after 2:30 p.m. the Surrey RCMP was called to a report of two men fighting near the intersection of 100 Avenue and 140 Street.

“The altercation between the two men escalated and both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” she said.

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is asking anyone who was in the area of 100 Avenue and 140 Street on Oct. 13 between 2:20 pm and 2:40 pm, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Or, should they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

