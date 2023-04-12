Surrey Mounties searching for missing woman

Surrey Mounties are asking for help to locate Christine Whonnock, 27, reported missing in Fraser Heights.

She was last seen at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, in the 10500-block of Ashdown Place.

“She has not been seen or heard from since,” Staff Sgt. Brad Essex said. “Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being. It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long. This person suffers from a medical condition requiring medication.”

Police say Whonnock is Indigenous, five foot 10 inches tall, 300 pounds, with red-and-brown medium-length hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and carrying a black-and-white backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, citing file number 2023-55739.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Missing womansurrey rcmp