Surrey Mounties say Whalley gamblers hit with more than $5K in COVID-19 fines

This was at a Surrey business on Feb. 18

Surrey Mounties says they dealt a group of gamblers $5,290 in COVID-19 fines at a Whalley business on Thursday night.

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said the Surrey RCMP COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) issued 14 individual tickets at about 9 p.m. Feb. 18, in the 13500-block of 105A Avenue, at a business that was closed to the public at the time.

“As the officers were knocking on the front door, they observed multiple individuals leaving the business through the back door,” Sturko said. “Through further investigation, officers noted additional people inside the business without masks and playing cards.”

She said 13 attendees were issued violation tickets for $230 for “attending a non-compliant event” and the host was hit with a $2,300 fine for “hosting a non-compliant gathering.

“It was evident that this was a full house of non-compliant individuals,” Sturko said. “We are not bluffing when we say we intend to enforcement the public health orders.”



Coronavirussurrey rcmp