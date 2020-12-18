Surrey Mounties say overnight shooting in Newton gang-related

It’s the 31st shooting in Surrey so far this year

Surrey Mounties are investigating an overnight shooting in Newton they say is linked with gangs. The house was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said it happened in the 6200-block of 132A Street shortly before 2 a.m. Dec. 18.

“Early indications are that this was a targeted incident connected to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict, with no on-going risk to public safety,” she said.

Police have yet to arrest a suspect and are asking anyone with information, or who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

So far this year the Surrey RCMP has been called to 31 cases of shots fired in this city. Last year, to date, there were 42, rising to 45 by the end of 2019.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp