File photo

Surrey Mounties respond to report of shots fired in Cloverdale

They took 12 people into custody but found no evidence shots were actually fired

Surrey Mounties responding to reports of shots fired in Cloverdale early Monday evening took 12 people into custody but did not find any evidence that shots were actually fired.

This happened at 6:14 p.m., in the 19200-block of 80th Avenue. Staff Sergeant Monsef said “upon arrival Surrey RCMP located several people and vehicles outside the residence. They were taken into custody without incident.”

He said police cordoned off the area.

“Although the investigation is in its early stages, there does not appear to be any evidence that would indicate any shots were fired,” Monsef said.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu reiterated this Tuesday, saying the source of the noise was”not identified.”


