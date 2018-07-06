Surrey Mounties respond to bomb threat at Surrey courthouse

Surrey provincial courthouse was shut down briefly on Friday morning as police investigated what appears to have been an unfounded bomb threat.
“We did respond and the members did a sweep of the building and the police dog services came and did a sweep of the building. Nothing was located,” RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader.
“I don’t think it’s that common,” she said of such threats.
“They don’t know who has done the threat,” she said of this particular case.
