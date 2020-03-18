Surrey Mounties report “recent surge” in muggings related to buy-and-sell app LetGo

The detachment’s robbery unit says the two most recent robberies happened on March 14 and 15

The Surrey RCMP is reporting a “recent surge” in muggings related to the buy-and-sell app LetGo.

The detachment’s robbery unit says the two most recent robberies happened on March 14 and 15.

“In all of the recent occurrences people were robbed of their cash or high valued items, and assaulted or threatened during the incidents,” Constable Richard Wright said. “Surrey RCMP would like all residents to be aware of the risk associated to using online marketplace apps, which facilitate the necessity to meet unknown people to complete transactions. There is a risk to meeting up with people you do not know, particularly when arranging the exchange of high-valued items or cash.”

On Sept. 30, 2019 the Surrey RCMP first warned the public about four robberies linked to offenders using the LetGo app, and twice this past February reported arrests and the recovery of a large cache of stolen property, some of which had been listed as “for sale” on the app.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



