Surrey Mounties, pet owners, bracing for Halloween

Last year the Surrey RCMP received 147 fireworks complaints on Diwali and 121 on Halloween

Surrey residents with pets are once again bracing for Halloween to go off with a real bang, terrorizing their furry buddies.

Halloween this coming Saturday night, and Diwali on Saturday, Nov. 14, give some people cause to light up the night’s sky with fireworks while neighbours grin and bear it, and some altogether hate the bombardment.

Every year, the Now-Leader receives complaints from readers and 2020 has been no exception.

“With Halloween coming once again, I will be forced to leave my home in Newton and get a room for Walnut Grove for me and my dog,” wrote Gord Sholz. “Newton becomes a total war zone during Halloween.

“It is illegal to buy-sell or set off fireworks in Surrey without a permit but only one permit was sold in 2019,” he noted. “Yet the newton area is a war zone.I need the mayor to explain to the citizens of Surrey how is he going to stop this madness.”

READ ALSO: Diwali drew more fireworks complaints than Halloween, Surrey RCMP say

Last year the Surrey RCMP received 147 fireworks complaints on Diwali and 121 on Halloween.

According to a City of Surrey press release, fireworks are not allowed to be sold or discharged in Surrey without a valid permit issued by the Surrey fire department as well as a federal Fireworks Supervisor Certificate.

Meantime, the Surrey RCMP is planning to have extra patrols on “in preparation for what is expected to be a busy Halloween weekend,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit and COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) will also be on duty alongside frontline police, responding to calls and patrolling.

“The teams will be enforcing orders enacted under the COVID Related Measures Act, which not only apply to businesses or events but also to individuals at private residences. Underground dance parties or clubs are strictly prohibited and we are encouraging the public to keep gatherings small, adequately distanced, and safe,” she said.

Sidhu noted that on Halloween the Surrey RCMP typically receives an “overwhelming amount of noise complaints resulting from the use of fireworks.

“Those caught selling or setting off illegal fireworks can face fines. Misuse of fireworks can also cause personal injury or lead to criminal charges.”

People with safety concerns regarding the misuse of fireworks in their neighborhood can call City of Surrey Bylaws at 604-591-4370 during business hours and the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 after hours. But 911 should be reserved for emergencies only, police say.


