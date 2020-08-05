Surrey Mounties need help to find missing woman

Hasheena Mundie, 25, was last seen at about 4:20 pm on August 4, in the 16700-block of 61 Avenue

Police need help to locate missing Surrey woman Hasheena Mundie, 25. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties are asking for help to locate Hasheena Mundie.

She was last seen at about 4:20 pm on August 4, in the 16700-block of 61 Avenue.

“Hasheena Mundie has a mental disability and police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

Mundie is 25, South Asian, five feet inches tall and 110 pounds. She has medium-length black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey and black T-shirt.

Police ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



