Surrey Mounties need help to find missing woman

Surrey Mounties are asking for help to locate Hasheena Mundie.
She was last seen at about 4:20 pm on August 4, in the 16700-block of 61 Avenue.
“Hasheena Mundie has a mental disability and police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.
Mundie is 25, South Asian, five feet inches tall and 110 pounds. She has medium-length black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey and black T-shirt.
Police ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
