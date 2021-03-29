Surrey Mounties looking for Whalley hit-and-run driver

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)

The Surrey RCMP is looking for a hit-and-run driver who smashed his pickup truck into a woman’s car at about noon Sunday and then took off, leaving a wrecked Toyota Corolla in its wake.

This happened at 96th Avenue and 134th Street in Whalley.

The woman’s 28-year-old daughter Corina – who asked that her last name not be published for fear of reprisal – said her 56-year-old mother, whom she said does not speak English well, “is still in shock.

“She told me she thought she was going to die. Her car was spinning in the intersection because the truck accelerated into her, literally pushing her car out of the way and then her car spinned and went over a curb.”

“He came out of a side street and struck her car,” she said. She said the driver had been dumping car parts in a nearby forest prior to the collision. “He had no license plate behind his truck.”

She said the driver side-swiped her mom’s car, deploying her air bags. “The police on scene said it’s going to ICBC’s claim centre and it’s probably going to be a write-off.”

Corporal Elenore Sturko said police are looking for a white F-150 that was driven by a South Asian man.

“We will be asking anyone who might have dash-cam video or any other type of security camera video that they may have captured this to give us a call,” she said.

“It looks like they hit a few things here and for a short time someone followed the vehicle but we don’t encourage that because it may actually cause the person to drive even more erratically, trying to evade their responsibility,” Sturko said.

“It actual elevates the risk so just pull over to a safe location and call us, because you never know, maybe we’ll have Air One (RCMP helicopter) nearby to help us. It just helps to take that risk away from further agitating this person and causing the potential for more collisions.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


