Surrey Mounties looking for two suspects in stolen credit card scam

Police said the cards were used in $28,000 in fraudulent transactions in Surrey, Burnaby and Coquitlam

The Surrey RCMP is asking for help to identify these two suspects in connection with a fraud investigation. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties are trying to identify two suspects in connection with an investigation into stolen credit cards being used to commit $28,000 in fraudulent transactions in Surrey, Burnaby and Coquitlam.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the investigation was launched last Aug. 14 after police received a report that multiple credit cards had been stolen from a married couple.

She said the suspects are described as a “dark-skinned adult male, and a Caucasian female.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

