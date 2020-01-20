Surrey Mounties looking for two suspects in stolen credit card scam

Surrey Mounties are trying to identify two suspects in connection with an investigation into stolen credit cards being used to commit $28,000 in fraudulent transactions in Surrey, Burnaby and Coquitlam.
Corporal Elenore Sturko said the investigation was launched last Aug. 14 after police received a report that multiple credit cards had been stolen from a married couple.
She said the suspects are described as a “dark-skinned adult male, and a Caucasian female.”
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
