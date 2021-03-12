Surrey Mounties looking for two stolen sleep apnea machines

Two Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines were stolen in the 10100-block of University Drive on Thursday

Surrey Mounties need help to recover two sleep apnea machines that were stolen from a vehicle in Whalley on Wednesday.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the Surrey RCMP on March 10 were alerted to two Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines being stolen in the 10100-block of University Drive.

The police don’t have photographs of these particular machines but Sidhu said they were contained inside cases that looked like camera carrying cases, making them appealing to thieves “looking for opportunities to steal high-value items.”

The two stolen machines have a hose, a mask, adaptor, and a power cord, she said.

“It is believed that the suspect(s) may have discarded the machines upon realizing the cases contained medical equipment,” Sidhu indicated in a press release.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime, or who may have found the stolen items dumped somewhere, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



