Surrey Mounties looking for owner of more than 200 seized packs of cigarettes

Surrey Mounties are jonesing for an unusual smoke break.

They’re looking for information on roughly 200 packs of “suspected” stolen cigarettes that police seized in Newton on April 17 when members of the Surrey Mobile Street Enforcement Team were tracking “suspicious” activity in the 8000-block of King George Boulevard. Corporal Joanie Sidhu said a man and woman were released “pending further investigation” and police need help to find whoever owns the smokes.

“Any individuals coming forward to claim ownership of the cigarettes will be asked a series of questions to verify ownership,” she said.

Staff Sergeant Neil Kennedy said the quantity of un-opened cigarette packages seized is “quite considerable.

“We are confident that someone in the community has information that will help us to advance our investigation and to identify the owner of the cigarettes,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-57318.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

