Image needpix.com

Surrey Mounties looking for owner of more than 200 seized packs of cigarettes

Police seized roughly 200 packs of “suspected” stolen cigarettes in Newton on April 17

Surrey Mounties are jonesing for an unusual smoke break.

They’re looking for information on roughly 200 packs of “suspected” stolen cigarettes that police seized in Newton on April 17 when members of the Surrey Mobile Street Enforcement Team were tracking “suspicious” activity in the 8000-block of King George Boulevard. Corporal Joanie Sidhu said a man and woman were released “pending further investigation” and police need help to find whoever owns the smokes.

“Any individuals coming forward to claim ownership of the cigarettes will be asked a series of questions to verify ownership,” she said.

Staff Sergeant Neil Kennedy said the quantity of un-opened cigarette packages seized is “quite considerable.

“We are confident that someone in the community has information that will help us to advance our investigation and to identify the owner of the cigarettes,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-57318.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack on Vancouver bus died of apparent overdose: police
Next story
‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Just Posted

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Mobile meals program now feeds vulnerable five nights a week, thanks to grant

SurreyCares Foundation helps Cloverdale Community Kitchen expand services

Cloverdale Chamber and BIA take steps to help businesses reopen

Both groups are members of SERC, the Surrey Economic Recovery Coalition

Museum of Surrey launches online exhibit

Cloverdale museum encourages people to discover their family history

Lord Tweedsmuir staff members lip sync in new video

‘Best Wishes 2020’ music video released on YouTube

B.C. tackles dormant oil and gas wells for COVID-19 industry jobs

Ottawa provides $120 million to B.C. for cleanup program

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack on Vancouver bus died of apparent overdose: police

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Most Read