Surrey Mounties looking for missing man

Kuldip Sandhu, 41, was last seen April 13

Surrey Mounties need help to find missing man Kuldip Sandhu, 41.

Sandhu was last seen on April 13, at about 7:30 p.m., in the 6200-block of 150th Street.

“He has not been seen or heard from since,” said Sergeant Chad Greig.

“Police and family are concerned for Kuldip’s well-being as it is out of character for him to be out of touch this long.”

He is South Asian, about five foot 11 and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing light blue jeans, a grey fleece zip-up sweater and black dress shoes.

Police ask anyone who knows where he might be to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



