Surrey Mounties looking for missing man

Alexander Harsanyi, 27, has been missing since Saturday. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

The Surrey RCMP needs help to located Alexander Harsanyi, 27, who went missing in Guildford late Saturday night.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said Harsanyi was last seen at about 11 p.m. near the Guildford Town Centre shopping mall.

“He has not been seen or heard from since. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being,” she said.

Harsanyi is white, five feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



