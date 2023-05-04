Fabian Yul Brown, 49. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey Mounties looking for man wanted for kidnapping, assault

Fabian Yul Brown, 49, is also subject to an arrest warrant for unlawful confinement, uttering threats, break and enter, fraud, and possession of stolen property

The Surrey RCMP is trying to locate 49-year-old Fabian Yul Brown, wanted by police on charges of kidnapping, assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats, break and enter, fraud, and possession of stolen property.

An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 17, 2023.

Brown is six foot three inches tall and bald, with brown eyes.

“He is known to frequent Vancouver,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. “If you see Fabian Brown, do not approach him, call 911. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fabian Brown is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
