Surrey Mounties look for 3 suspects in Newton protest assault in March

Police say a fight broke out in a crowd in the 8500-block of 132 Street on Sunday, March 19

Surrey Mounties are looking for three suspects related to an assault during a protest in Newton that happened on Sunday, March 19 shortly before 6 p.m.

An RCMP press release issued Friday states that police intervened after a fight broke out in a crowd in the 8500-block of 132 Street and “were able to extract” an injured man and “take him to safety.”

Cpl. Vanessa Munn refused to say what the protest was about.

“We’re not going to speak to actually what the protest was about,” she told the Now-Leader. Asked why not, Munn replied, “Well, because it’s not our role. Our role is not to speak about what the protest is about. Our role is to maintain public safety during the protests.”

Asked how many people were at the protest, Munn replied “there were quite a few.”

Police have released two video clips that they say shows three suspects they think were involved in the assault. They are a South Asian man in his mid-20s to early 30s with a long black beard, dark clothing, a blue vest and a blue turban, a South Asian man in his mid-20s to early 30s with a short black beard, black clothing, a black vest and a black turban, with a yellow flag in his hand, and a man in his early 20s, wearing black clothing and a bright orange mask.



protestSurreysurrey rcmp