Surrey cops investigate shooting overnight at Whalley home with long history of gunshots

Police received reports about shots fired at a house in the 10800-block of 139A Street at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday

Surrey Mounties are hunting for suspects after shots were fired overnight at a house in Whalley that has a long history of violence.

“The residence, which is known to police, has been the target of previous shootings,” Corporal Vanessa Munn said.

On Feb. 4, 22-year-old Shana Harris was shot and killed at the home in the 10800-block of 139A Street. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Harris said the shooting was believed to be targeted, but Harris was the “unintended victim.” A man was also injured inthe shooting.

On Sunday, police received reports about shots fired at a house at about 4:15 a.m. Munn said “initial indications are that this incident was targeted.” She said police have seized video surveillance from the area. No injuries have been reported.

2021: Shootings/homicides
“While this shooting is tied to criminal activity, it is not believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict. This residence has been the target of previous shootings,” she said. “The occupants are providing limited co-operation with police. One resident of the home was arrested on outstanding warrants from Abbotsford.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Sunday’s shooting was the fifth shots fired incident on that street since July 2019, and at least the third time the house has been behind police tape.

On July 25, 2019, a man was shot in the leg. At the time police said the incident was “not random” and believed those involved knew one another.

Then on Dec. 7, 2019, Surrey RCMP was called after reports of shots fired into a home on the street. Eleven people were taken into custody, and a house across the street was also behind police tape.

And on March 6, 2020, police were investigating another shooting on the street. At the time, Surrey RCMP said the incident was an “ongoing dispute between two neighbours.” Several people were taken into custody.

– with files from Lauren Collins


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
