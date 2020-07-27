Surrey Mounties investigate crash between SUV, motorcyle in Sullivan

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening

A motorcycle and SUV crashed at 152nd Street and 62nd Avenue on Sunday evening. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Mounties continue to investigate a crash between a motorcycle and SUV at 152nd Street and 62nd Avenue on Sunday night.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. and involved a black motorcycle and a grey Nissan Rogue. Emergency services responded and the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital. Police closed a portion of 152nd Street in both directions as they investigated.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the motorcyclist’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

“The car driver doesn’t appear to be hurt, stayed on scene to talk with police. It’s still under investigation,” she said.

“It looks like driver error,” she said. “It looks like a person attempted to enter a roadway from a stop sign, potentially didn’t see the other vehicle coming.”



