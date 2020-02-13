Police are looking for this Surrey robbery suspect. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey Mounties hunting for Newton robbery suspect

For some reason, the suspect took off his jacket and then was bare skinned

Surrey Mounties are hoping somebody can identify a robbery suspect who allegedly assaulted a man who had just withdrawn cash from an ATM and then stole his money.

Police say it happened in the 13600-block of 72nd Avenue in Newton, at about 5:20 p.m. January 26.

For some reason, the suspect took off his jacket and then was bare skinned.

“I don’t have an answer as to why he did it, but he did it,” Constable Richard Wright said.

The jacket was blue and white. The suspect is South Asian, muscular, about 35, and has a trimmed beard and large tattoo on his left shoulder.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

homelessphoto

This was the jacket the robbery suspect was wearing before he took it off. (Surrey RCMP photo)


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
