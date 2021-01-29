Cloverdale robbery suspect. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Cloverdale robbery suspect. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey Mounties hunting for Cloverdale robbery suspect

Four gas stations were robbed this month

Surrey Mounties are trying to identify a suspect in four gas station robberies in Cloverdale.

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said the robberies happened on Jan. 18, 19, 23 and 27, between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“In each of the reported incidents, the suspect entered the store, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money from the register,” Sturko said.

The suspect is a man, white, about 30 years old, slim and roughly five feet five inches tall.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


surrey rcmp

All outbreaks at Delta care facilities over
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

