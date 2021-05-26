Surrey Mounties hosting anti-gang webinar

Participants must register by May 31 using the following link: E_Surrey_Community_Programs_Requests@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Surrey Mounties are adding a “Shattering the Image” anti-gang presentation to its series of virtual speaker webinars.

This one will be hosted by Sergeant Mike Sanchez, of the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team, at 6 p.m. on June 3.

Constable Sarbjit Sangha said this particular webinar is “tailor made for youth in Surrey” and aims to educate and equip young people to make wise choices as well as instruct adults on warning signs and “strategies for talking to kids.”

Sangha said participants must register by May 31 using the following link: E_Surrey_Community_Programs_Requests@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



