UPDATE: Surrey Mounties says missing child found safe

He was last seen at 5 a.m. in the area of the 9600-block of 148 Street

Update: the 10-year-old boy has been found safe.

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing boy from this story, for privacy.

Original story:

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a ten-year-old boy.

He was last seen at 5 a.m. in the area of the 9600-block of 148 Street on Tuesday (May 2). Police say the family is concerned about his well-being.

“His communication skills are limited and he may only be able to provide short answers,” stated Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Tuesday.

He is described as African/Middle Eastern, five feet in height and 121 pounds with dark brown hair. Surrey RCMP say he was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, orange shorts with a black stripe on the side, and white basketball shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about him to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



