Surrey Mounties ask for help in locating missing Surrey youth

Patrick Sandness, 16, was last seen on April 13, 2023

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16 year-old male.

Patrick Sandness was last seen in the 8600-block of 143 Street on April 13. Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

Sandness is described as Indigenous, five-foot-eleven and 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Surrey RCMP says he is believed to be wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Police ask anyone with information about him to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


