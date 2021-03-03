Surrey RCMP arrests two boys, age 16, during dial-a-dope investigation in Whalley

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said one boy is ‘alleged to have been in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest’

Surrey Mounties says the RCMP Drug Unit arrested two 16-year-old boys after busting a cache site linked to a suspected dial-a-dope operation in Whalley.

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said one of the boys is “alleged to have been in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.”

Sturko said police began investigating suspected drug trafficking February at an underground parkade in the 10700-block of University Drive. “Further investigation led drug investigators to a unit inside the condominium tower related to the parkade,” she said.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigate late-night shooting

READ ALSO: Court makes public ‘abbreviated’ reasons for judgment in Surrey Six slaying appeals

Armed with a warrant, she said, on Thursday, Feb. 25 police searched the condominium, “leading to the discovery of a multi-ounce drug cache, and packaging site.”

Sturko said police seized bulk and pre-packaged quantities of suspected powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and MDMA. “In addition to the loaded handgun, a loaded pistol grip shot gun was seized along with $11,000 in cash.”

Neither suspect has known connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Both have been released from custody and charges have not yet been laid with a report to BC Prosecution Service expected pending further investigation.

Staff Sergeant Glenn Leeson, of the Surrey RCMP Drug Unit, said it’s “concerning to see youth involved in drug trafficking. Not only are they putting community members at risk by trafficking potentially lethal drugs, but they are also putting themselves in danger.”

Photo: Surrey RCMP



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp