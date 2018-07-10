Surrey Mounties arrest nine and seize drugs, cash and a gun

The raid was in Whalley on July 4 as part of investigation into drug trafficking and gang activity

Surrey Mounties arrested nine people and seized drugs, cash and a handgun in Whalley on July 4 as part of an investigation into drug trafficking and gang activity.

A search warrant was executed in the 12800-block of 108 Avenue and police seized 12 doses of suspected cocaine, about 100 doses of suspected heroin, 290 doses of suspected crystal methamphetamine, about 980 doses of suspected cannabis, roughly $3,400 in cash, a Colt .44 Special handgun, packaging and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and a stolen 1987 Yamaha sports motorcycle.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said two of the nine arrested are “priority target offenders.” Charges have not been laid and the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

