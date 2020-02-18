Surrey Mounties arrest man in Chatr Mobile store robbery in Whalley

Jeremy Morgan, 32, is alleged to have had a loaded gun when he was arrested on Feb. 12

Surrey Mounties have arrested a suspect in the Chatr Mobile store robbery in Whalley.

The robbery happened on Oct. 27, at 5:42 p.m., in the Central City shopping mall, where a man went behind the counter, stole cash and threatened an employee with a weapon before running out the west exit towards University Drive.

Police made a public appeal for information on Nov. 12 and on Feb. 12 the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit arrested Jeremy Morgan, 32. He is alleged to have had a loaded gun with him at the time.

“He is now facing charges including robbery, use of an imitation firearm to commit and indictable offence, and possession of a firearm without a license or registration document,” Constable Richard Wright said.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

RCMP