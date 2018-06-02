VIDEO: Surrey motorist trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines

Surrey Fire Service and Delta Fire Department firefighters rescued an elderly man who was trapped inside his vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 1:01 p.m. to a vehicle rollover near 80 Avenue and 120 Street. The vehicle, resting on its roof, had power lines stringed across its undercarriage.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Saturday, Kim Verheul posted an image to the North Delta Patrol Facebook group of the vehicle in the middle of the northbound lane on 120 Street.

The photograph she posted appears to show firefighters speaking to someone inside the vehicle.

Surrey Battalion Chief Reo Jerome told Peace Arch News Saturday that firefighters needed to wait until the power was cut before they could extract the vehicle occupant.

He said one person was removed, and taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

A witness told PAN that firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the door off the vehicle, and multiple vehicles were involved in the collision.

Jerome said that the occupant of the vehicle did the right thing by staying inside until the power was shut off.

Verheul reported that traffic is a “bit of a mess” in the area, but “no grid lock but very slow going out of 80th Ave from Remax office.”

Jerome said traffic in the area will be shut down “for a while,” while RCMP investigate the cause of the collision.

Firefighters attempt attempt a rescue after a vehicle rolled over Saturday. (Kim Verheul photo)

