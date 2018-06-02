Firefighters attempt attempt a rescue after a vehicle rolled over Saturday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Surrey motorist trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines

One person rescued

Surrey Fire Service and Delta Fire Department firefighters rescued an elderly man who was trapped inside his vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 1:01 p.m. to a vehicle rollover near 80 Avenue and 120 Street. The vehicle, resting on its roof, had power lines stringed across its undercarriage.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Saturday, Kim Verheul posted an image to the North Delta Patrol Facebook group of the vehicle in the middle of the northbound lane on 120 Street.

The photograph she posted appears to show firefighters speaking to someone inside the vehicle.

Surrey Battalion Chief Reo Jerome told Peace Arch News Saturday that firefighters needed to wait until the power was cut before they could extract the vehicle occupant.

He said one person was removed, and taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

A witness told PAN that firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the door off the vehicle, and multiple vehicles were involved in the collision.

Jerome said that the occupant of the vehicle did the right thing by staying inside until the power was shut off.

Verheul reported that traffic is a “bit of a mess” in the area, but “no grid lock but very slow going out of 80th Ave from Remax office.”

Jerome said traffic in the area will be shut down “for a while,” while RCMP investigate the cause of the collision.

 

Firefighters attempt attempt a rescue after a vehicle rolled over Saturday. (Kim Verheul photo)

Firefighters attempt attempt a rescue after a vehicle rolled over Saturday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Firefighters attempt attempt a rescue after a vehicle rolled over Saturday. (Kim Verheul photo)

Firefighters attempt attempt a rescue after a vehicle rolled over Saturday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey motorist trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines

One person rescued

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

ID clinic to help homeless seniors in Surrey

Not having identification can be a barrier for people requesting services

Unsolved South Surrey homicide named ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

White Rock archway to be redesigned

Committee says the structure should include waves, nautical theme

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Most Read