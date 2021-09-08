RCMP were called to the scene of a collision at 86th Avenue and 198A Street on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 just before 6 p.m. (Langley Advance Times file)

Surrey motorcycle driver, 38, pronounced dead on scene after crash in Langley

RCMP were called to the scene Tuesday just before 6 p.m.

A 38-year-old Surrey man was pronounced dead at the scene by police Tuesday night after a collision in the Willoughby neighbourhood of Langley.

RCMP were called to the scene at 86th Avenue and 198A Street yesterday just before 6 p.m.

Witnesses to the collision told police a white Audi SUV travelling westbound on 86th Avenue attempted to make a left turn to head south on 198A Street when a motorcycle travelling eastbound crashed into the vehicle, explained Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

“The operator of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male from Surrey, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” she said, adding next of kin had been notified.

“The driver of the Audi, a 36-year-old Surrey male was not injured, remained at the scene, and was co-operative with investigators,” Largy added.

The Langley Langley Traffic’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service both attended the scene to investigate.

