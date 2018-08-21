Surrey motorcycle crash victim remembered for his ‘huge heart’

Conor Colton worked for the City of Surrey, according to family, before he died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 16

Conor Colton was killed in a motorcycle crash in Surrey on Thursday, Aug. 16. (Facebook photo)

Friends and family have identified Conor Colton as the 23-year-old man who died last Thursday night when his motorcycle crashed along Highway 10 in Surrey.

“I never really thought this day would come. I mean… we all say how everything happens for a reason, but you were too young to go,” wrote his cousin, Sydney Colton, in a Facebook post.

“It seems like a nightmare waiting to be woken up, sadly, this is our reality,” said Sydney, adding that Conor “held our family together and you always will, heaven gained the greatest guardian angel they could ever receive.”

Police say he died in hospital after crashing into a centre median in the 16000-block of Highway 10 just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Of her cousin, Sydney said there are “not enough words to describe how amazing of a human you were, but god damn it you were the best it could get. You died doing something you absolutely loved and now may your angels always ride with you in heaven.”

Sydney told the Now-Leader Conor played hockey and golf throughout his life, and was “super outgoing.”

She also described him as “hilarious,” said he had a “huge heart for his friends and family,” and loved music.

Conor worked as a tradesman at the City of Surrey, according to his Facebook page and his cousin Sydney.

A coworker of Colton’s, Howard Gay, told Black Press in a message that Colton was a “great young man” who “respected everyone (and) worked hard.”

“He was conscientious and aware of life,” said Gay. “He saved and bought his own condo at 21. So he lived on his own, played sports hard. We had so many personal chats…. Such a great young man. I will miss him.”

Conor was the second motorcyclist to die in separate Surrey crashes last week.

Two days before Conor’s death, on Aug. 14 just before 4 p.m., there was another crash, near the intersection of 64th Avenue and 168th Street.

Bryce Pengelly, 23, was taken to hospital in serious condition after his motorcycle and pick-up truck collided, and later died of his injuries.

Pengelly is remembered as a “good kid” who was a supervisor in training with a drywall company.

“(He) had a bright a future as far as he wanted to pursue things with us, and the sky was the limit,” said his employer Grant Mason, VP of Operations with Alpha Drywall.

Pengelly was a former hockey player, and Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association expressed its condolences on Facebook.

“On behalf of the entire CMHA Family past and present, we want to extend our deepest condolences to the Pengelly Family on the passing of their son Bryce,” wrote Marty Jones, president of the hockey association.

“For many years the Pengellys were greatly involved as players, referees and as coaches in many divisions throughout our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time.”

Police continue to investigate both crashes.