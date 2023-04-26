Surrey mortgage broker named B.C.’s best for 2023

‘I’m 76 and I enjoy my work,’ winner Sharnjit Gill says. ‘There is a zeal’

Panorama resident Sharnjit Singh Gill and his “small” team of five have won big-time, receiving the “Mortgage Broker of the Year” award for British Columbia for 2023.

The Canadian Mortgage Awards ceremony was held on April 21 in Toronto. There are more than 18,000 mortgage brokers in Canada.

Gill’s company, VERICO Superior Mortgage, is located in the Payal Business Centre in Newton and handles construction and commercial mortgages.

“I’m 76 and I enjoy my work,” Gill says. “There is a zeal.”

He says his secret to success is “going 10 miles more than the other people are doing; I work three times more than the other people and it is honesty and transparence.

“Most important is the trust.”



