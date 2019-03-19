Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt, social development and poverty critic. (File photo)

Surrey MLA slams NDP poverty reduction strategy plan

Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt says the NDP’s poverty reduction plan is ‘underwhelming’

Surrey Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt says the NDP’s poverty reduction plan is “underwhelming.”

The provincial NDP government aims to reduce poverty by 25 per cent overall, and child poverty by 50 per cent, over the next five years in B.C. after unveiling this province’s first-ever poverty reduction strategy in Surrey on Monday.

Shane Simpson, provincial minister of social development and poverty reduction, revealed the much-anticipated strategy at Options Early Years Centre, at 6846 King George Blvd. in Newton. Dubbed TogetherBC, the plan is designed to lift 140,000 people – 50,000 children among them – out of poverty.

“After nearly two years in office, the NDP has released its long-awaited poverty reduction plan — except there’s nothing new in this plan to actually help people out of poverty,” said Hunt, Surrey-Cloverdale MLA and social development and poverty critic for the opposition. “This reads more like another NDP re-announcement than a substantive government strategy.”

READ ALSO: B.C. poverty reduction strategy unveiled in Surrey

B.C.’s Bill 39 – Poverty Reduction Strategy Act – was passed last fall, unanimously, with legislated targets and timelines. It’s based on affordability, opportunity, social inclusion and reconciliation. The plan took 15 months and $1.2 million to develop, Hunt noted.

Hunt said the NDP’s plan contains “significant gaps” in that it offers no plan for economic growth and ignores “the importance of well-paying jobs for British Columbians’ financial security,” nor does it mention 19 new or increased taxes the NDP has introduced, “which raise the cost of living in British Columbia.

“The premier himself admits British Columbians are working two or three jobs just to get by,” Hunt said, “but instead of tackling this unacceptable situation, Premier Horgan and his government seem to be using this strategy as an opportunity to pat themselves on the back. British Columbians need more than a redistribution of money. They need access to opportunities, and the NDP is failing to deliver.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Just Posted

Clayton high school combats period poverty with annual fundraiser, in-school initiatives

Clayton Heights Secondary’s annual fundraiser coincides with United Way’s #PeriodPromise drive

Father thanks Surrey Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’

‘We’re just like everyone else,’ says Surrey officer who stopped to play basketball with kids

Noted Spanish guitarist in Surrey with VSO and Rodrigo’s ‘beautiful concerto’

‘I love playing it,’ Pablo Sáinz Villegas says of famous composition ahead of Bell concert date

‘I fell in love and never left’: Al Harper’s decades-long boxing career honoured at Cloverdale fight night

Port Kells Boxing Club’s Avi Singh and Tyler Chambers win against Kelowna’s Los Gatos Locos

Surrey Board of Trade wants ‘interface’ with expert housing panel

Panel to examine trends in renting and owning toward improving access to affordable housing

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

Horse fulfills dying B.C. woman’s last wish

Moog and Friends Hospice House staff and volunteers co-ordinate a special moment for a patient

Research needs to catch up with B.C.’s gas drilling industry, experts say

Hydraulic fracturing review ordered by Premier John Horgan

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Burnaby RCMP arrest man after reports of carrying a gun in Metrotown

The 47-year-old man is known to police

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Most Read