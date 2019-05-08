Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Marvin Hunt (File photo)

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt is expected to introduce a private member’s bill in Victoria this Wednesday afternoon that, if passed, will make it illegal to drive a vehicle with an “unlawfully possessed” firearm in it.

“If they (police) stop a group of people and find a firearm in the car, they’ll go ‘I don’t know about it’ and there’s no consequences for it,” Hunt said. “They can confiscate the firearm but there’s no consequences for anyone in the vehicle.”

Hunt said his proposed Prohibiting Driving with Illegal Firearms Act bill aims to “create consequences” that will help curb gang violence.

“There can be fines up to $10,000, there can be imprisonment up to six months, there can be the suspension of the driver’s license and ultimately the seizure of the vehicle,” he said.

“It’s giving a range because every situation isn’t the same and so therefore you give a range of options, and the consequences, which also escalate with the repeating of the offence so that law enforcement have the tools to work with.”

The bill reads that a conviction would come with “a fine of not less than $2,000 and not more than $10,000 or imprisonment for a term of not more than six months, or both.”

Also, a driver’s licence could be suspended for one year on a first conviction, five years on a second conviction, and indefinitely on a third.

An “unlawfully possessed firearm,” according to the bill, “means any firearm whose possession is not authorized under the Firearms Act (Canada).”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer
Next story
Canadians worried about healthcare more than carbon tax: poll

Just Posted

KPU’s campuses in Surrey, Langley evacuated after ‘unsubstantiated threat’

All five campuses being evacuated, closed for remainder of day

Surrey mayor again denies councillor’s attempt to shed public light on police transition plan

Frustrated Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew says city council should not be ‘hiding in the shadows’

Naked man detained after climbing on car in North Delta

Officers detained the man under the Mental Health Act and took him to hospital

BLOG: Haida Gwaii trip prompts ‘clearer sense of knowledge on Indigenous culture’

Earl Marriott Secondary students share experience in Haida Gwaii

‘I know where I belong’: Surrey’s ‘King’ Kongbo stoked about CFL pick but still has NFL dreams

Former star at Holy Cross ‘feels good’ following rehab of knee torn up while with Tennessee Vols

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

U.S. officials mark new $33M border post at Canada border

The facility is located at the northern end of Interstate 91 in the Vermont town of Derby Line

350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Crews are trying to clean the bridge of the feces of what is roughly equal to 230 cars

Employees recovering after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of Abbotsford development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

Explosives disposal unit called to Aldergrove business

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Daughter of 92-year-old Chilliwack man robbed on his porch wants suspect found

‘I don’t think it’s the first time he’s done this and I don’t think it will be the last’

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Most Read