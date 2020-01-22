Surrey MLA says she’s still in the dark about RCMP investigation

More than three months have passed since Jinny Sims resigned as minister of citizens’ service on Oct. 4

Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims is a former president of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation and NDP MP. (Hansard TV)

Surrey-Panorama NDP MLA Jinny Sims says she still doesn’t have a clue why the RCMP is investigating her and looks forward to it all being “over.”

“I just hope it’s soon.”

More than three months have passed since she resigned from cabinet, as minister of citizens’ service, on Oct. 4 after a special prosecutor was appointed in relation to an RCMP investigation, the nature of which has not been publicly disclosed.

“My life is an open book,” Sims told the Now-Leader at the time.

“I have nothing to hide.”

Sims told the Now-Leader on Wednesday she’s heard “not a word” why she’s being investigated. And she’s perturbed about it.

“Of course it’s going to bother anybody who’s in my position,” she said. “It’s very slow, but I’m told this is normal. Everybody tells me I’ve looked at some of the past cases where they were unsubstantiated, everything, or whichever way it goes, it just seems to take them a long, long time.

“When you’re in the position, you don’t know anything,” she said. “Nobody has heard, as John Horgan said. He hasn’t heard. I haven’t heard. Nobody has heard.”

After Sims resigned her cabinet post, Premier John Horgan appointed Selina Robinson, MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville as minister of citizen’s services as well as minister of municipal affairs and housing. On Wednesday, Horgan announced that Burnaby-Deer Lake MLA Anne Kang will now take on the job as minister of citizen’s services while Robinson continues to serve as the housing minister.

“But you know, I knew that was coming and that John had to do that,” Sims said. “It’s a major ministry; that’s one of the biggest ministries when you look at the employees and the program. We have done some amazing work that was really critical – we put the ministry on the map, when I was minister, and I would not want the work to be allowed to languish. It needs a minister that can give that full attention, and congratulations to Anne for being that minister, right.”



