Surrey MLA says people getting “ripped off” at gas pumps

Surrey -Whalley NDP MLA Bruce Ralston, minister of jobs, trade and technology, says British Columbians are being “ripped off” at the gas pumps.

He made the comment in a press statement Friday following the release of a BC Utilities Commission investigation into gas prices.

“People feel like they’re being ripped off when they fill up at the gas station. And they’re right,” Ralston said.

He noted that the commission found the wholesale gasoline market “is not truly competitive, which results in unexplained higher gas prices for consumers, and potentially higher profits for oil and gas companies. This means that British Columbians pay $490 million a year more than they otherwise would.”

Ralston said the provincial government is concerned with the “lack of transparency around how the price of gas is set,” and is committed to bringing “fairness and transparency” to B.C.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter