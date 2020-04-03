Surrey MLA Jinny Sims cleared of criminal wrongdoing

Surrey NDP MLA Jinny Sims has been cleared following an RCMP investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

The MLA for Surrey-Panorama resigned as minister of citizens’ service on Oct. 4, 2019 and has maintained she had no clue what the allegations were about. She deferred comment Friday. “Can I get back to you? I’ve got the Premier’s office on the other line,” she said. “Yes, I just heard, thank you.”

A special prosecutor was appointed in relation to the RCMP investigation, the nature of which has not been publicly disclosed.

“My life is an open book,” Sims told the Now-Leader at the time. “I have nothing to hide.”

More to come…



