It’s estimated Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade in Newton on Saturday drew more than 500,000 people. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey MLA asks RCMP to investigate ‘concerning’ Facebook post about pressure cooker bomb

Police say they are ‘looking into it’

A Surrey MLA has asked the Surrey RCMP to investigate a disturbing Facebook post related to Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade, the latter which drew more than half a million to Newton’s streets on Saturday.

Someone identifying as Ryan McCabe wrote: “Imagine what one pressure cooker bomb could have done…missed opportunities suck.”

“We’re looking into it,” Surrey RCMP Chad Greig told the Now-Leader on Tuesday. “We’re aware of the statements and we’re looking into the matter. I have no update about the investigation right now, or what’s being done.”

Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Surrey-Panorama, asked the RCMP to investigate, calling the matter “Very concerning.”

“It’s kind of scary,” Sims told the Now-Leader. “I read that comment and I suppose we’re all feeling really raw after Christ Church in New Zealand and then the horrific bombings in Sri Lanka, and then this kind of a comment just can’t be taken as a joke anymore, or lightheartedly.

“Somebody sent me a copy of that – I was so shocked, and I couldn’t help it, so I just tweeted it out straight away and I left a message as well.”

Screen shot of Facebook page (Facebook image)

Screen shot of Facebook page (Facebook image)


