Surrey men facing 70 charges after RCMP investigation into ‘auto crime offender’

Surrey RCMP say two men have been arrested and are facing a combined 70 charges after a one-month investigation into an “auto crime offender.”

At the beginning of September, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha Wednesday (Dec. 1), the Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team started the investigation and on Sept. 15, the team arrested a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle.

Sangha said further investigation led to the “discovery of evidence” that linked multiple other break-and-enters and thefts of property that happened in Surrey, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta and West Vancouver.

On Oct. 8, Sangha said the auto crime team executed several search warrants which resulted in the “discovery of a large amount of allegedly stolen property belonging to multiple people.”

Sangha said charges have been laid against the “primary” suspect, 28-year-old Christian Gauvreau-May, of Surrey. He has been charged with 59 offences, including break-and-enter with intent, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of probation, possession of identity documents and possession of stolen mail.

Sangha said Gauvreau-May remains in custody.

Charges have also been laid against 31-year-old Tawny Johnson-Goldrick, of Surrey, Sangha added. He has been charged with 11 offences, including break-and-enter with intent, theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

Sangha said the auto crime target team has “successfully identified and returned most of the items” found during the search warrants.

“When someone breaks into your vehicle or your home, it violates your personal space which is sacred to all of us,” said Sangha.



